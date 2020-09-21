Hanamkonda: Old junior college to get facelift as PV memorial

Hanamkonda (Warangal-U): The government has plans to give a facelift to the old junior college in Hanamkonda, Telangana State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman Boinpally Vinod Kumar said.

He along with the Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar inspected the government school and college complex on Monday and said that the institution had produced many great personalities including the former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, fondly known as PV.

Stating that PV had his education in the institution between 1931 and 1929, Vinod Kumar said that it would be renovated and developed in his memory. He said that PV was suspended from the school during the movement against the razakars. Later, PV continued his education in Nagpur, he added.



Vinay Bhaskar said that the State Government, which put into motion its plan to develop Vangara and Laknepally villages as cultural and heritage centres besides bringing them under a tourism circuit as part of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao's centenary, also has plans to renovate the institution as PV's memorial.