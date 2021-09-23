Hans gives Voice to students' issues

Congratulations to The Hans India. I have been reading The Hans India for the past three years.

Its coverage and highlighting of the issues faced by the students and giving a voice to express our concerns as the engineering students is better than all other newspapers.

I wish The Hans India all the best and hope it will continue to highlight the issues faced by the students in Telangana future as well.

Raichur Sharan Kumar,

President, Telangana Engineering Students JAC