Hans has won readers hearts

Hearty congratulations to The Hans India on completion of 10 years journey.

It is amazing that the newspaper has successfully overcome all kinds of hurdles within a decade of its journey and has found an intimate space in the hearts of its readers.

This speaks volumes about how the great team have worked for its success in true journalistic spirit.

I feel proud that I was able to write a column namely, English Matters, for over three years. It was a golden opportunity for me. I enjoyed every moment being a part of our beloved The Hans India.

Dr Vangeepuram Sreenathachary,

Journalism faculty & author, Hyderabad