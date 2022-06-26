Hanumakonda: Cops launch campaign against drug abuse

Hanumakonda: On the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the Warangal Police Commissionerate organised Cyclothon Warangal 2022, a cycling competition, here on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao appreciated the efforts of Warangal Police in containing the drug menace.

The minister urged the youth to cooperate with the police. "The drug menace could be eradicated only with the collective efforts of each and every single individual," Errabelli said. Events such as Cyclothon will be of immense help in sensitising the people, he said, heaping praise on Warangal Police. Referring to the theme of the occasion - Addressing drug challenges in health and humanitarian crises, Errabelli said that cycling is one of the best exercises that keep people fit and healthy.

The Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi said that the main aim of the event is to spread awareness about the physical and psychological impact of substance abuse and drugs-related problems. He said that the campaign can never be successful without people's participation. The government had launched a slew of initiatives to sensitise people against the drug menace besides assisting affected persons. Tarun Joshi administered oath against drug abuse to all the participants. Later, the guests distributed prizes to the winner of the 25-km full race, 15-km fun race and 5-km kids race.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Warangal district collector B Gopi, municipal commissioner P Praveinya, international cyclist Rahul Mishra, actor Nakul Roshan and international table tennis player Naina Jaiswal were among others present.