Hanumakonda: Farm laws termed a bane for farmers

Hanumakonda: The three contentious farm laws will enslave farmers, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said here on Monday. He met senior actor, director and producer R Narayana Murthy at a theatre where the latter's film 'Raithanna,' based on the farmers' struggles against the new farm laws brought by the Central government recently, was screening.

Heaping praise on Narayana Murthy, the Minister said that the film portrayed all the distress of the farmers. "While the Telangana government is promoting agriculture, the Narendra Modi-led government is trying to surrender the farming sector to the corporates. The three farm laws are a bane to cultivators," he said.

Narayana Murthy alleged that the three farm laws were aimed at benefiting the Ambanis and Adanis. He recalled that Errabelli had always supported the cause of farmers since his days with the Telugu Desam.

Earlier, the minister along with Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, State Planning Commission vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, former legislators Kadiyam Srihari and Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary inspected an open land near Unikicherla and Rampur for a suitable location for the proposed Telangana Vijaya Garjana. The TRS will organise a massive public meeting in Warangal to mark the party's 20th formation day on November 15. Stating that at least 10 lakh people will turn up at the meeting, Errabelli said that they were scouting for a suitable location.