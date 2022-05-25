Hanuman devotees conclude deeksha at Rama temple

Bhadrachalam: A large number of Hanuman devotees thronged historical Lord Rama temple in Bhadrachalam here and performed pujas.

The Hanuman devotees who were in deeksha visited Lord Rama temple and participated in pujas and concluded their 40 days deeksha on the auspicious day of Hanuman Jayanthi here on Wednesday.

The Hanuman deeksha devotees regularly come here every year and complete their deeksha.

The temple officials have setup special queue lines for devotees for hassle-free darshan in the temple. Earlier in the day, the devotees took holy dip in river Godavari.