Hanuman Shoba Yatra gets Cancelled Even After High Court Giving The Permission

Bajrang Dal has cancelled the Hanuman procession to be held in Hyderabad today. The High Court allowed the procession with 21 people. However, preparations have been made to organize a procession from Gauliguda to Tank Bund from this morning. However, the procession was cancelled due to the unexpected arrival of devotees.

The Telangana High Court has given conditional permission to carry out the trip with only 21 people. But more than 21 people had gathered for the Hanuman procession as ordered by the court. In this context, the Bajrang Dal VHP representatives cancelled the procession.

Millions of devotees take part in the Hanuman Shobhayatra every year. The procession from Gauli Gooda Chaman to Tank Bund Hanuman Temple lasts for about 12 hours.

The Bajrang Dal has made efforts to do the same this time as well. On the other hand, the police said that the trip was not allowed. They have approached the High Court challenging the decision of the police. The High Court granted conditional permission after the police heard the government's arguments. The High Court said that the procession should be held with only 21 people. Announced the cancellation of the pilgrimage due to the unexpected arrival of devotees.