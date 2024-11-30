Happy Tidings...Interim relief balm for state public sector employees

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday gave good news to the employees of the State level public enterprises, cooperative societies, and non-teaching staff of universities by extending the Interim Relief of pending revisions of pay scales on the lines of State government employees.

The Telangana Public Sector Employee Federation had requested the State government to extend the IR to them in the form of a letter. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the officials to provide the same. The government issued orders sanctioning Interim Relief (IR) to all government employees pensioners, including the employees of the local bodies (PR and ULBs) and the government institutions receiving Grants-in-Aid and work-charged employees who are currently drawing the pay in the revised pay scales, 2020.

The government issued orders extending Interim Relief, 20 per cent, on the basic pay to the regular employees of public sector employees’ undertakings and cooperative societies. Staff of societies and non-teaching staff of universities on par with State government employees and pensioners, subject to following the following guidelines: The Interim Relief is applicable to the employees of those institutions that adopted State government revised pay scales in 2020.