Harish debunks State Edn Dept’s ‘no problem’ claim

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao said on Monday that it was not right for the Education Department to claim there were no real problems while the Congress government was neglecting primary education. The BRS leader said, “I have tried to bring the issues faced by teachers, students, and mid-day meal workers to the Chief Minister's attention through a letter. By ignoring these facts and not addressing the issues, students in government schools are suffering. Today, following a field inspection in my constituency, I am outlining these issues to verify their prevalence across the State. I strongly urge the Chief Minister to promptly address these concerns,” said Harish Rao.

He said that the Rs 3,000 honorarium for cook-cum-helpers was only paid until December last year. Salaries from January to June 2024 are still pending; the mid-day meal bills for classes IX and X were only paid up to January; bills from February to June are still pending; mid-day meal bills for classes I to VIII were only paid up to April 2024; and bills for June are still pending.

Harish Rao further said that the payments for eggs provided in mid-day meals were made up to January 2024, bills for February to June were still pending, salaries for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan and Inclusive Education Resource Persons (IERP) were paid up to May, and the remaining months were still pending. Sanitation in schools was previously managed by gram panchayats. However, the responsibility was supposed to be transferred to Amma committees, which did not happen. The BRS leader requested the CM release Rs 10,000 per month immediately for each school to maintain sanitation. He also wanted the CM’s breakfast programme to be restarted again, provide free electricity for schools as promised, fill vacancies in government primary schools, and, until the DSC recruitment is completed, Vidya volunteers should be appointed to teach the children. He also demanded the pending dues of SC, ST, BC, and minority pre-matric scholarships for last year.