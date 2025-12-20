Harish mortgages house for poor student’s PG medical seat

Hyderabad: Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao came forward to support a poor student who was on the verge of losing her post-graduate medical seat due to financial difficulties. Demonstrating his humanitarian generosity once again, he mortgaged his own house to help her secure an education loan from a bank.

Mamatha, daughter of Konka Ramachandram, a tailor from Siddipet, completed her MBBS free of cost at Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada. Recently, she secured a PG seat in the ophthalmology department at SVS Medical College, Mahbubnagar under the convener quota. Her family faced severe financial hardship as it required to pay a tuition fee of Rs 7.5 lakh per year for three years. There was a risk of the seat being cancelled if the fee was not paid by December 18.

When the family approached a bank for an education loan, officials asked for property to be mortgaged. Understanding Ramachandram’s situation, as he had no immovable assets, Rao responded immediately and mortgaged his own house in Siddipet, facilitating the sanction of an education loan of nearly `20 lakh. As a result, Mamatha was able to pay the fee and retain her seat.

Upon learning that the first-year hostel fee would be Rs 1 lakh, Rao advised the family not to take another loan and provided the amount as well.

Earlier, he had mortgaged his house to establish a credit cooperative society for auto workers in Siddipet. By extending support to a poor student’s education, he has once again set an exemplary model of ideal leadership. Mamatha and her family expressed their heartfelt gratitude, stating that their dream was becoming a reality due to Rao’s support.