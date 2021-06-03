Harish Rao Birthday: Take a sneak peek into impressive victories of Siddipet MLA

Harish Rao Birthday: Harish Rao, he needs no introduction in Telangana. From being the Telangana Rashtra Samithi's strong pillar to the Finance minister who is fondly called as trouble shooter in the party turns a year older today. It is no wonder if we say he is one who played an important role in the rise of the TRS party since its inception and garnered the love and respect of the people of Siddipet. He ventured into the politics at the age of 32 i.e, in 2004 becoming the minister for Youth Affairs in united Andhra Pradesh. Harish Rao is the only person who once KCR trusted when the latter had to resign as MLA from Siddipet.



Harish Rao contested against TDP candidate Cheruku Muthyam Reddy and won as Siddipet MLA for the first time and from there on the rest is history wherein he retained the seat in every election increasing majority each time. To the people of Siddipet, elections are just a formality.



On this special occasion, let us have glance at his massive victories in the last 16 years where he has been doubling his majority in every election.



General Election - 2004



Harish Rao has contested for the first time in 2004 from Siddipet against Cheruku Muthyam Reddy and won by a majority of 24,829 votes and entered into the assembly and went on to become minister for youth in YS Rajasekhar Reddy's cabinet.



By Election -2008



After the resignation of TRS MLA's and MPs against the Congress party's delay in formation of Telangana. Harish Rao once again won as MLA with majority over 58000 votes. However, TRS has face bitter results ahead of general elections.



General Election - 2009



In 2009, the trouble shooter once again elected as MLA from Siddipet by garnering 64,000 votes majority. However, he resigned from the post within six months in support to formation of Telangana state.



By-Election - 2010



In the by-election conducted over the High Court orders, Harish Rao contested again from Siddipet defeating Congress with a margin of 98,000 votes yet again.



General Election - 2014



This is the first election after formation of Telangana state where the people's leader has emerged as victory from Siddipet with a margin of 93,000 votes and has become the irrigation minister in KCR's first cabinet.



General Election - 2018



The TRS went for early election after KCR dissolved the state assembly in 2018 and went to grab unprecedented majority with over 1,18,000 votes.



He is applauded by everyone when it comes to developing his constituency, be it medical college and diverting water to Siddipet from nearby irrigation projects, he left no stone unturned in making his constituency stand as one of the best ones in the state. He spends five days a week in his constituency and asks his people to stop casting vote to him if they find any problem which is unsolved even after bringing to his notice.



The Hans India wishes Telangana minister Harish Rao a very happy birthday.

