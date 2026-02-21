  1. Home
News

Harish Rao Calls for avoid urea shortage and subsidised equipment

  • Created On:  21 Feb 2026 5:30 PM IST
T Harish Rao
T Harish Rao

Former Minister Harish Rao has urged Telangana to prevent a urea shortage and advocated for providing farmers with modern equipment at subsidised rates. He stated he will raise the issue of subsidies on cultivation tools in the Assembly on behalf of farmers. Rao also visited the Rythubadi Agricultural Show at NTR Maidan in Hyderabad, praising the event’s potential to benefit farmers. He expressed the belief that government-organised programmes like the Agri Show are beneficial for the farming community.

