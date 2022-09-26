Harish Rao: Chakali Ilamma, a symbol of self-respect

Siddipet: Revolutionary leader Chakali Ilamma is a symbol of self-respect and women empowerment, said Minister for Finance and Health T Harish Rao on Monday after offering tributes to her by garlanding statue at Housing Board Circle here on the occasion of her birth anniversary.

Addressing a gathering, the Minister said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had decided to hold birth and death anniversaries of Chakali Ilamma officially. He mentioned that birth anniversary of Ilamma is being celebrated in all government offices. "It is an honour to people of Telangana to remember Ilamma on birth and death anniversaries," he stated.

Further, Harish said that the Telangana State achieved by taking inspiration from her. He assured to set up a bronze statue of Ilamma in Siddipet town. "TRS government will sanction loans and self-employment units to fishermen through the MBC Corporation in the days to come," he mentioned. Local TRS leaders were present.