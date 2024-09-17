Live
Harish Rao Criticizes Congress: Highlights Poor Conditions in Gurukuls Under Nine Months of Congress Rule
BRS leader Harish Rao has sharply criticized the Congress government, pointing out the poor conditions prevailing in Gurukuls after nine months of their rule, with a tweet of videos in children venting out their woes. Highlighting the struggles faced by students at the Tumadam BC Gurukul Girls' School in Haliya town, he called the situation a glaring example of the administration’s failure.
Rao questioned whether Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who seems more focused on politics than governance, was aware of the students’ suffering. He emphasized that the government’s negligence toward providing basic amenities in educational institutions is a serious concern and reflects poorly on the current leadership's commitment to improving education in the state.