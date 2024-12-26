Harish Rao Criticizes Government’s Delayed Response to Sandhya Theatre Incident

Harish Rao expressed disappointment over the state government’s delayed reaction to the Sandhya Theatre incident, which has sparked widespread public concern. Speaking on the issue, he pointed out that it took 10 days for the Chief Minister and other ministers to respond to the situation, raising questions about the administration’s priorities.

Harish Rao further highlighted the government’s silence on tragedies involving Gurukula school children. “While families of children who lost their lives in Gurukulas are still grieving, neither the Chief Minister nor the ministers have visited them to offer condolences,” he remarked.

Shifting focus to the ongoing discussions between the film industry and the government, Harish Rao stated that the public is well aware of the dynamics at play. “The people clearly understand the motives behind these discussions and what they mean for the industry and governance,” he added, emphasizing the need for greater accountability and transparency in addressing public issues.

The Sandhya Theatre incident and the perceived lack of prompt action have become significant talking points, reflecting broader concerns about government responsiveness to crises.