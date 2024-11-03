Harish Rao Criticizes Revanth Reddy, Claims Farmers Left in Crisis

Hyderabad: Telangana opposition party leader, MLA Harish Rao has raised concerns about the hardships faced by farmers in the state, accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of neglecting their welfare. Rao highlighted the challenges farmers are facing with the current procurement process, alleging that there is no support for purchasing harvested paddy, leaving many farmers in financial distress.

“Farmers are left with nowhere to turn as there is no effective system in place to procure paddy. Even after waiting for over a month at purchase centres, farmers are still unable to sell their crops. They are not receiving minimum support prices, nor are they being given any additional bonuses,” said Harish Rao. He further criticised the Congress leadership for not providing any support schemes like the state’s "Rythu Bandhu," aimed at providing financial aid to farmers.

The statement underscores a continued political debate over agricultural policies in Telangana, with Harish Rao urging that immediate measures be taken to alleviate farmers' struggles and improve the procurement system.