Harish Rao dubs 99-day plan ‘propaganda stunt’

BRSLP deputy leader T Harish Rao on Friday alleged that the 99 days action plan by the government was to divert the attention from its failures and it was merely a diversion tactic. Harish Rao said that the 99-day action plan of the Congress government in the state, ‘Public Governance - Progress Plan’, is nothing but a propaganda stunt. They have done nothing in the last 800 days of rule and now Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has staged another drama in the name of 99 days plan.

“You are talking about ‘Pragathi Palana’ after two and a half years of rule? This is another diversion plan by the Congress government to divert attention from the six unimplemented guarantees, governance failures, scams to loot crores of rupees, and the misdeeds of the people,” said Harish Rao.

The BRS leader pointed out that lakhs of applications received from the people in the Prajapalana Gram Sabhas held twice in the past were still lying in the dustbins without being resolved.

Those applications had no solutions, but now it is shameful that the Congress government was ready to deceive the people with 10 types of dramas for 10 weeks. What exactly has Revanth Reddy done in the last two and a half years, he questioned?

Rao said that despite the harvest time approaching, there was no direction for farmers this season so far. They raised away their hands without giving them the crop bonus last season. Finally, they could not even supply urea and dragged the farmers onto the streets, he alleged. “Half of your term is coming to an end. How many more days will you continue to mislead the people with such propaganda? All are watching your juggling acts in the name of publicity, leaving the rule to chance. People are ready in every village to protest the evil rule that is continuing under the guise of people’s rule, leaving welfare and development to chance,” said Rao.