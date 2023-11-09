Harish Rao files nomination in Siddipet

Siddipet: Minister Harish Rao on Thursday filed nomination papers in Siddipet. After conducting interfaith prayers, nominations were filed at the local RDO office. In the subsequent election campaign, Harish Rao said that opposition are talking about KCR to become a sensation.



He revealed that he has filed the nomination on behalf of the BRS party for the seventh time. He said that he worked hard for you for 18 hours every day. Harish Rao claimed that the people of Siddipet are his family members. He said that he was given an opportunity to serve with great success 6 times. He said that he has worked hard for five years.

"In Siddipet, I have done many things that the people of Siddipet wanted and did not want. At that time there were famines, starvation and migration in Telangana. Today, KCR made the state a state without farmer suicides. We have created 24 lakh jobs in the private sector, 6 lakh jobs in IT and 1 lakh 80 thousand jobs in the public sector.

Some neighboring state leaders are campaigning here. What are they trying to say here? They have no morals to ask for votes. KCR made Telangana a compass for the country. The state will be safe in KCR's hands as a newborn child is safe in its mother's arms. Don't vote for other parties if you believe in KCR as a leader.

If BJP and Congress voted for power, the state will go back 10 years. Congress and BJP did not develop when they were in power. I have complete faith in the people of Siddipet," said Harish Rao.