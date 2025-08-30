Live
- Reciprocal tariffs struck down by US appeals court; Trump says will approach Supreme Court
- Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar applies for pension as former MLA
- Applications invited for Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan
- Defence Minister says warships will be built in India; showcases Modi govt's push for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'
- Rathi, Rana, Bharti, Mathur and Yadav fined for breaching DPL Code of Conduct
- Dwarka tunnel transforms daily commute into India’s largest drive-through art gallery
- Chandrababu Naidu Performs Jala Hararti to Krishna river in Kuppam
- Semiconductor sector important in India-Japan cooperation: PM Modi
- PM Modi invites Japan Governors to participate in 'India's growth story'
- Rajasthan CM calls cabinet meeting tomorrow, a day before Assembly session
Harish Rao Files Petition in High Court to suspend Kaleshwaram Report
Former Minister and Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi MLA Harish Rao has once again approached the High Court, seeking to suspend the Kaleshwaram Commission report. He has filed an interim petition requesting that the report not be presented in the Assembly. The petition is currently under review by the High Court registry.
Earlier, KCR and Harish Rao had also filed petitions to quash the report. The High Court, which had considered the matter earlier, issued notices and adjourned proceedings. The next hearing on these petitions is scheduled for October.
