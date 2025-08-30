Harish Rao Files Petition in High Court to suspend Kaleshwaram Report

Former Minister and Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi MLA Harish Rao has once again approached the High Court, seeking to suspend the Kaleshwaram Commission report. He has filed an interim petition requesting that the report not be presented in the Assembly. The petition is currently under review by the High Court registry.

Earlier, KCR and Harish Rao had also filed petitions to quash the report. The High Court, which had considered the matter earlier, issued notices and adjourned proceedings. The next hearing on these petitions is scheduled for October.