Harish Rao meets Congress leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy, invites him to BRS

Telangana Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao on Monday met disgruntled former Jubilee Hills MLA Vishnuvardhan Reddy and invited him into the BRS party. It is learned that the latter has met BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday.

Vishnuvardhan Reddy has expressed his dissatisfaction over the Congress party for denying the MLA ticket from Jubilee Hills on Saturday and his followers launched a protest at the Gandhi Bhavan leading to tension.

In the second list of Congress, Vishnuvardhan Reddy denied ticket from Jubilee Hills and it was given to former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin. It is likely that Vishnuvardhan Reddy would join BRS soon.