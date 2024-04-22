Harish Rao promises support to farmers

Hyderabad: Former minister & BRS party MLA Harish Rao on Sunday inspected a paddy procurement centre at Mettu Bundala in Pedda Kodur village of Siddipet assembly constituency and interacted with the farmers.

He said farmers should not be disheartened and asked them to not be in a hurry and sell their produce at a lower price. He said Rs 2,203 per quintal would be given as the support price. He said they would talk to the authorities and the farmers and added that they should not be disheartened.

Harish Rao spoke to additional Collector, RDO and DM of the Civil Supplies department and IKP officials. He asked the officials to start the purchase of paddy immediately and told them that the farmers had been staying here for the past 15 days with their paddy.

He said the government should immediately buy the paddy at the support price and help the farmers. Rao said there were no such difficulties for the farmers during KCR’s tenure and added that after the

Congress government came to power, the crops were drying up due to lack of electricity.