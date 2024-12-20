Live
- President Droupadi Murmu Awards President's Colours to College of Defence Management
- Bengal school job case: CBI seeks Calcutta HC's permission to replace head of probe team
- Ukraine plans to create joint gas hub with Poland
- Kumbh Mela 2025: Essential Travel and Safety Tips for a Spiritual Journey
- Legal Support for Women Addressed in Wanaparthy
- Dr. Narendranadh Meda Introduces Esaote’s Cutting-Edge O-Scan MRI Machine to Enhance Podiatric (Foot & Ankle) care in Hyderabad
- Herbalife India Won Prestigious IIT Madras CSR Award 2024
- Solidifying partnership with Gulf countries, PM Modi set to embark on historic Kuwait visit
- ‘aha Find’ Debuts with ‘Bioscope’: A New Era for Tamil Storytelling on aha Tamil
- Chautala was seasoned politician and visionary leader: Haryana Governor
Just In
Harish Rao Welcomes High Court Verdict, Criticizes Revanth Reddy’s Allegations
Telangana MLA Harish Rao expressed happiness over the High Court's recent verdict, calling it a significant milestone for the state. He praised K.T. Rama Rao, the former minister, for achieving a crucial victory in the initial phase regarding the controversy surrounding the Formula-E race.
Hyderabad: Telangana MLA Harish Rao expressed happiness over the High Court's recent verdict, calling it a significant milestone for the state. He praised K.T. Rama Rao, the former minister, for achieving a crucial victory in the initial phase regarding the controversy surrounding the Formula-E race.
Harish Rao strongly criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for making unfounded claims about the Formula-E race. "This event brought ₹600 crore in revenue to the state, contrary to the false allegations made by Revanth," said Harish Rao. He further accused Revanth of causing a ₹600 crore loss to the state and damaging Telangana's reputation with baseless accusations.
Refuting allegations of corruption, Harish Rao questioned the validity of filing Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases when no malpractice occurred. "Even Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar has confirmed that no corruption was involved," Harish Rao noted.
The MLA emphasized that such baseless allegations not only harm the state's image but also hinder its growth. He urged political leaders to focus on constructive efforts rather than spreading misinformation.