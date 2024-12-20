Harish Rao Welcomes High Court Verdict, Criticizes Revanth Reddy’s Allegations

Hyderabad: Telangana MLA Harish Rao expressed happiness over the High Court's recent verdict, calling it a significant milestone for the state. He praised K.T. Rama Rao, the former minister, for achieving a crucial victory in the initial phase regarding the controversy surrounding the Formula-E race.

Harish Rao strongly criticized Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for making unfounded claims about the Formula-E race. "This event brought ₹600 crore in revenue to the state, contrary to the false allegations made by Revanth," said Harish Rao. He further accused Revanth of causing a ₹600 crore loss to the state and damaging Telangana's reputation with baseless accusations.

Refuting allegations of corruption, Harish Rao questioned the validity of filing Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) cases when no malpractice occurred. "Even Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar has confirmed that no corruption was involved," Harish Rao noted.

The MLA emphasized that such baseless allegations not only harm the state's image but also hinder its growth. He urged political leaders to focus on constructive efforts rather than spreading misinformation.