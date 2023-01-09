Harish releases THI calendar

Siddipet: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday released The Hans India 2023 English calendar at his camp office here in the presence of several people's representatives and journalists, including THI district representative Jeekuru Parameshwar.

Addressing the gathering, Rao observed that newspapers play an important role in protecting democracy.

"They act as a bridge between the rulers and people". He advised

the media to focus attention on people's problems and not to neglect them while opting for sensationalism. He stated that the media was expanding utilising modern technology.