Harish takes a swipe at Revanth govt for neglect of med colleges

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Monday said that the future of the government medical colleges, which the BRS government had started with great foresight, has become questionable under the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s rule.

The fact that the facilities and amenities in 26 medical colleges were not in accordance with the rules and regulations, and that the Health Secretary and DME should appear in person before the National Medical Commission (NMC) on June 18, was a testament to the government’s incompetence. It is ridiculous that the CM, who woke up late on such an important issue, has formed a committee today. “Revanth Reddy garu, who is doing revenge politics by leaving the administration in jeopardy, should tell who is responsible for the future of hundreds of students studying in 26 government medical colleges?” said Harish Rao, alleging the failure of Revanth Reddy’s administration was becoming a curse for medical students.

The BRS leader sent the letter that the NMC had sent to the state government. “Open your eyes now and save the future of 26 medical colleges. Request to release funds required for medical colleges immediately. Save the lives of students who work hard to realise their dream of becoming doctors,” said Rao.