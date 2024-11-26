Haryana Guv Dattatreya appreciates KDCCB

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar DCCB Board of Directors formally met the Haryana State Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh on Monday.

They felicitated the Governor and presented a memento, success story report of KDCCB and Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy devasthanam prasadam on the occasion. Speaking on this occasion, the Governor appreciated KDCCB chairman Konduru Ravinder Rao, Vice Chairman Pingali Ramesh, CEO N Satyanarayana Rao for winning the national best DCCB award for the eighth consecutive time and bringing huge reputation to the Telangana state.

Later, the Governor hosted breakfast for the Board members and felicitated and presented mementos.

Board of Directors V Mohan Reddy, Srigiri Srinivas, Ramesh Reddy,Muppala Ramchander Rao, Koti Sagar, B Gopal Rao, Singireddy Swamy Reddy, Thakkalla Naresh Reddy, Sripati Ravinder Goud, Porandla Krishna Prasad, Kamalakar, Anugu Tirupati Reddy, CA A Ramesh, employees union president Hanumantha Rao were also present.