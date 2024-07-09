HASSS Sewing Mission Center Inaugurated in RK Puram by MLA Ganesh

The Hyderabad Archdiocese Social Service Society (HASSS) Sewing Mission Center was inaugurated at Gandhi Nagar in RK Puram by Chairman Cardinal Pula Anthony, with MLA Sri Ganesh present to oversee the event. The center aims to provide professional skills training to women in order to empower them and help them achieve self-sufficiency.

MLA Ganesh highlighted the importance of such initiatives in providing women with opportunities for financial assistance and urged them to take advantage of the training provided at the center. He commended the efforts of Madanu Anthony, the executive director of HASSS, for his dedication towards this cause.



The inauguration event was attended by Pradeep Chothu, Ranjith, Sarita, Bhavani, Antony Joseph, Sunny, Prabhu, and others. MLA Ganesh expressed his commitment to supporting women's empowerment through skill training programs and emphasized that the government will always be ready to cooperate in such endeavors.





