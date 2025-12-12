Have fire in your belly, target 2028 victory: PM Modi to TG BJP MPs

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a crucial meeting with Telangana BJP MPs, MLAs and MLCs on Thursday and stressed the need for unity, coordination and grassroots engagement to strengthen the party’s presence in the state. The delegation, which arrived in Delhi on Tuesday night, discussed various development works and political strategies with the Prime Minister.

According to sources, Modi enquired about the well-being of the leaders and advised them to work harmoniously and shun differences. He reportedly stressed that if the BJP aims to come to power in Telangana in 2028, leaders must begin coordinated efforts immediately.

He urged them to take Central government schemes directly to the people, highlighting initiatives in welfare, infrastructure, and rural development. Following the meeting, Modi posted photos and a message in Telugu on the social media platform X, reiterating the party’s commitment to Telangana’s progress.

It is learnt that Modi expressed displeasure over missed opportunities, noting that despite favourable conditions for the BJP’s growth in Telangana, party leaders have not capitalised on them. He questioned why the party was not even playing the role of a strong opposition in the state and pressed for the formation of an effective team to counter rivals. He advised MPs to be active on national developments, visit other states, and bring key issues to public attention.

On Thursday, Modi also hosted a breakfast meeting with 15 BJP MPs from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Andaman, where he discussed regional and national matters for about half an hour.

During these interactions, he underscored that the people of Telangana are disillusioned with Congress and carry bitter memories of BRS misrule, creating an opportunity for the BJP to emerge as a credible alternative.

Later, he posted on social media that the BJP will continue to raise its voice against the “anti-people policies” of Congress and BRS, while party workers will actively explain the development agenda to citizens.

Highlighting digital outreach, Modi cautioned that the BJP lags behind AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi’s social media presence in Telangana. He insisted that the party must strengthen its communication strategy to effectively engage with the public and seize the political momentum available in the state.