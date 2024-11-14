Live
HAYAGREEVA MULTI-SPECIALTY HOSPITAL INAUGURATED IN VANASTHALIPURAM
Hayagreeva Multi-Specialty Hospital was formally inaugurated today, marking a significant milestone in healthcare services in the region.
Vanasthalipuram : Hayagreeva Multi-Specialty Hospital was formally inaugurated today, marking a significant milestone in healthcare services in the region.
Dr. Laxmi Madam, renowned physician and founder of Laxmi Hospitals, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Other distinguished guests included Swetha Madam, Srikanth Sir, Bhanu Madam, and Pramod Sir.
The hospital is founded by Mr. Raju, who brings over 10 years of expertise in hospital management. Under his vision and leadership, Hayagreeva Multi-Specialty Hospital promises to deliver comprehensive medical services.
Located in Vanasthalipuram, the hospital boasts advanced diagnostic facilities, an expert team of doctors and staff, and patient-centric care.
Hayagreeva Multi-Specialty Hospital, Vanasthalipuram.
With the launch of Hayagreeva Multi-Specialty Hospital, residents of vanasthalipuram.