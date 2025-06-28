HC advocates to boycott judge M Bhattacharya’s bench from June 30

Hyderabad

The Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association (THCAA) have given a call to the advocate fraternity to boycott the HC bench (court 5) of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya from June 30 onwards until suitable action is taken against her. A resolution was passed unanimously at the recent THCAA general body meeting at the HC Bar Association Hall; it passed three resolutions.

Association president A Jagan speaking to ‘The Hans India’ on Friday elaborated the cause behind the decision to boycott Justice Bhattacharya’s bench. He pointed out that recently the judge ‘misbehaved’ with advocates in the bench; particularly towards members of the bar and ‘imposition’ of heavy costs on members while dealing with cases.

Jagan said the general body passed three resolutions unanimously. The first resolution was to boycott her court from Monday onwards until suitable action is taken against her. The second resolution was to request Acting CJ Sujoy Paul not to allocate any work to Justice Bhattacharya. The third resolution was to address a letter to the President and the CJI for her immediate transfer. It highlighted incidents of ‘harassment’ to advocates by imposing exemplary costs to parties in cases.

He alleged that Justice Bhattacharya was passing directions to the registry to appoint legal aid counsels without consent of the clients. Jagan said the THCAA executive committee was planning to meet the CJI and SC Collegium about the harassment and misconduct of Justice Bhattacharya towards advocates.