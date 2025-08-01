HC directs govt to file status report on Sigachi disaster by Aug 27

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court division bench of CJ Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice P Sam Koshy on Thursday directed the government to file a comprehensive status report on the Sigachi factory disaster at Patancheru furnishing details of paying compensation to the kin of the 46 deceased workers, seriously injured and others and action taken against the management.

Vasudha Nagaraj, counsel for the petitioner, informed the CJ court that 46 workers were declared dead, 28 suffered serious injuries and eight workers were declared missing in the disaster on July 1. The government has not paid the assured full and final compensation of Rs. 1 crore to each deceased family members; no action has been initiated against the management.

The CJ, after hearing the counsel and the Additional A-G T Rajnikanth Reddy, enquired about the case registered against Sigachi and the stage of investigation; whether any arrests were made. The GP for Home Mahesh Raje informed no arrests were made.

The CJ court, during the hearing observed that the government should not treat this PIL as an adversarial litigation, but it should put in all its endeavours to extend all facilities to the families of all deceased workers, who hail from Bihar, MP and other States.

The bench heard the PIL filed by K Babu Rao, a retired scientist, seeking a direction to the government to pay full and final ex-gratia of Rs. 1 crore to each of deceased workers kin. The petitioner urged the court to instruct the government to ensure strict monitoring of industrial safety measures to prevent such tragedies. Hearing in the case was adjourned to August 27.