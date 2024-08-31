HC directs HYDRA, revenue officials to issue notice to MLA Palla’s institutions before demolition

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court’s single bench of Justice T Vinod Kumar on Friday directed HYDRA and the Revenue officials to follow due procedure of law before they intend to demolish the educational institutions owned by Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Jangaon MLA (BRS).

The judge recorded the contention of Rahul Reddy, Special Government Pleader in its order. The SGP adhering to the court orders passed on the last date of hearing had furnished Kasra Pahani of 1954 and 1955 showing the extent of water spread in the Nadem Cheruvu of 61 acres and the constructions of the petitioner’s institutions is within the buffer zone of the cheruvu.

Despite this, the petitioner objected to the HYDRA authorities, who then went to the institutions to take action . The SGP informed the court that if HYDRA authorities intend to act against the petitioner, it will put him on notice; he need not apprehend demolition and file writ petitions in the court.

During the hearing the SGP sought a direction to the petitioner not to go ahead with construction of some other buildings in the buffer zone of Nadem Cheruvu and sought a direction restraining him from going ahead with constructions. The judge while agreeing to the SPG’s contention directed the petitioner not to construct and made it clear that any permission, which the petitioner has obtained from the concerned authorities for construction in the buffer zone is fraudulent; will be inviting trouble if he goes ahead with construction; for this action he will face consequence. Justice Kumar advised the SGP to get maps of the lake from the Survey of India, Uppal, and the National Remote Sensing Agency, Sanathnagar and Shadnagar. The maps will give a clear picture of the lake, the FTL, buffer zone, which will put an end to the issue.

The judge was dealing with the writ filed by the institutions owned by Palla, Gayatri Educational and Cultural Trust, Anurag University, Deemed University established under the Telangana State Private University Act and Neelima Institute of Medical Sciences, established under the NMC Act, seeking directions to HYDRA ‘not to demolish the structures of its institutions located on17.21 acres in survey numbers of Korramula village, Ghatkesar mandal Medchal-Malkajgiri district. The writ was disposed of.