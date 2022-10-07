HC Junks Bail Plea Of Goa'S Drug Supplier

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court Vacation Bench headed by Justice Chillakur Sumalatha on Thursday heard the anticipatory bail petition of Edwin Nunes, a bulk drug supplier from Goa, seeking to release him on Bail in the event of his arrest in connection with Crime No 374/2022 of Osmania University Police Station, Hyderabad.

Senior Counsel Pradyumna Kumar Reddy appeared for the petitioner Edwin Nunes and argued before the court that the petitioner is innocent and nowhere connected with the case and urged the Court to grant him anticipatory bail for the sake of justice.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Khaja Vizarath Ali objected to Edwin Nunes bail plea, who is A-7 in the drugs case.

APP Vizarath Ali informed the court that in the Sonali Phogat murder case, Edwin Nunes is the accused and has been arrested by the Goa Police in the case.

Moreover, the Hyderabad Police went to Goa and nabbed Priteesh Narayan Borkar who was supplying narcotic drugs to the consumers and also found out that Borkars boss was Edwin Nunes. They tried to arrest Edward Nunes but their efforts were in vain, said APP Vizarath Ali.

He informed the Court that Hyderabad- Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) found that Edwin was among the six people who allegedly supplied drugs in bulk to Borkar, who in turn supplied to the clients across the country, of them, are from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh also, APP Vizarath Ali alleged.

The Assistant Public Prosecutor informed the Court to not grant bail to the petitioner Edward Nunes or else it may cause inadvertent issues in the investigation of the police.

Hearing all the contentions from both sides, Justice Chillakur Sumalatha dismissed the bail llea of Edward Nunes.