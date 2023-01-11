HC order a slap on CM's face: BJP

Hyderabad:State BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao on Tuesday welcomed the High Court's order directing Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to return to his original cadre allotment in Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement, he said BJP stands vindicated of our earlier charge that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was holding 'out of cadre' IAS officers for his 'special interest' against the Central government administrative norms.

Rao asked KCR why he opted for favourites amongst IAS officers, specially those who are not even assigned to the State cadre. "What do the officers enable KCR? Why these officers are being given plum posts and are made to dominate and override all other administrative officers of the State cadre? Somesh Kumar, must immediately follow the HC order and return to his assigned cadre allotment in AP".

Party State spokesperson N V Subhash said the HC order confirming the cadre of Somesh Kumar and Central government orders relieving him immediately is a slap on the face of KCR who manoeuvered to retain the IAS officer as CS.

"Somesh Kumar was allotted the AP cadre as per the AP Re-organisation Act. But, the CM violated constitutional norms and disregarded constitutional decisions", he alleged.

Subhash added: KCR violated all constitutional norms in utilising the services of Somesh Kumar. He has appointed some officers at his whim to cover up his misdeeds and corrupt practices. Somesh Kumar should comply with the Department of Personnel and Training order reliving him from the present position and join the AP government service latest by January 12.