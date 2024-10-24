  • Menu
HC prods officials to probe major scam

Acase has been registered following the orders of the High Court in connection with a double claim scam related to the land acquisition of the Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Gadwal: Acase has been registered following the orders of the High Court in connection with a double claim scam related to the land acquisition of the Nettempadu Lift Irrigation Scheme. The scam, amounting to crores of rupees, took place between 2016 and 2018.

Gadwal Court Superintendent Satyanarayana allegedly made nine fraudulent entries under his wife Lalitha’s name and illegally transferred money into accounts.

With the case now registered, it is expected that more names from within the Gadwal court might emerge in connection with this scandal. Since the fraud occurred within the judicial department, it had previously gone unnoticed.

