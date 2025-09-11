HC quashes cases against BRS social media activist

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has quashed three cases filed against social media warrior of BRS Shashidhar Goud, popularly known as Nalla Balu. BRS working president KT Rama Rao said it was a resounding slap on the face of the Congress government.

The court’s decision comes after he was wrongfully arrested and jailed for over 20 days merely for retweeting BRS party tweets. Telangana Police had forcefully entered his residence, broke open the doors, and carried out the arrest, sparking outrage over the misuse of state machinery. The BRS Party’s legal cell challenged these unlawful actions before the High Court.

Delivering its verdict, Justice Tukaram not only struck down all three cases but also issued stern warnings against curtailing free speech. The Court categorically directed the state police to ensure that such abuse of law is not repeated in the future.

Welcoming the verdict, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao described it as a ‘resounding slap on the face of the Congress government’, which has consistently harassed BRS leaders, cadre, and social media activists for the past 21 months by filing frivolous and politically motivated cases. KTR further appealed to the Telangana DGP and the Director of the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau to immediately stop targeting BRS supporters and social media warriors. He assured that the BRS Party would always stand firmly by its workers and protect those fighting to bring back KCR’s leadership.