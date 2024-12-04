HC refuses to interfere in State’s decision on hiking ticket price

Hyderabad: On Tuesday, the Telangana High Court Single Bench of Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy “refused” to interfere with the decision of the Telangana government in increasing the ticket price of the movie “Pushpa-2”, which will be releasing on December 5.

Further, he said that the State Government has the power to increase the price of the tickets for a movie and the Court cannot interfere in such a decision and directed the State Government to file its counter affidavits.

Siddharth, Counsel for the Respondent-3 M/s Mythri Movie Makers, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad represented by its director Yelamanchili Ravi Shankar Informed the court that the State Government has issued separate memo, which has been passed to increase the rates for equitable charges for all the movies which has crossed Rs 100 crore. These are considered as super budget movies. This Special memo has been released by the State Government. And it’s only for a short period.

Further, there is no legal injury that the petitioner has suffered. It is not compulsory for everyone to go and watch the movie, Counsel Siddharth informed the Court.

Srinivas Reddy, Counsel for the Petitioner Satish Kamaal, a cine goer, has contended that if it is a benefit show, it should be charitable or for the specific cause or it is going to CMRF or PMRF. It is nothing but an illegal act taken under a GO. Under the guise of a benefit show, not disclosing where the amount is going, they are just making it as a profit show, which was illegal, Counsel Reddy asserted.

Responding to the petitioner Counsel, Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy said that nowadays there is no value for money and Rs 800 is nothing, and why should the Court entertain this writ petition.

HC directs SHO, Eturunagaram to hand over 6 bodies to family members

On Tuesday, when the hearing of the writ petition in the alleged Eturunagaram encounter case commenced, the Government Pleader for Home, Mahesh Raje informed the Court that the postmortem on the seven dead bodies of the Naxalites have been performed on Monday at the Area Hospital, Eturunagaram adhering to the orders of the High Court. After hearing the contention of the GP for Home, the Judge turning towards the counsel for the petitioner said that the plea of the petitioner has been acceded to and said as to what remains in this issue now is that all the seven dead bodies of the deceased naxalites should be handed over to their family members as per procedure.

Not convinced with the observation of the Judge, the counsel for the petitioner Suresh vehemently opposed such an observation and said that the Police have permitted Illamma, wife of Mallaiah, deceased naxal to see the dead body for 10 minutes only and during this time, the petitioner identified 11 injuries on the dead body and further counsel for the petitioner Illamma demanded that the inquest of Malliah’s dead body be done in the presence of the Jurisdictional Judicial Magistrate as it was done in the presence of an Executive Magistrate.

After hearing the contentions of the counsel for the petitioner and the GP for Home, Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy directed the GP for Home to ensure that the dead body of deceased Malliah (one amongst deceased seven naxals) and husband of petitioner to be preserved till December 5 and further directed for handing over the other six dead bodies to their family members. Adjourned to 5th December 2024.