HC stays proceedings in criminal case registered against KCR

Hyderabad: The single judge of Telangana High Court Justice Bollam Vijaysen Reddy on Tuesday stayed all further proceedings in crime no 393/2023 registered against K Chandrashekar Rao, former CM, until further orders.

Further, the criminal petition filed by Rao, seeking to quash of all proceedings in the case have been posted to July 23 for hearing. The court issued notices to the State, directing it to file a counter-affidavit.

Justice Reddy said "as seen from the content of the chargesheet filed before the II Metropolitan Magistrate for Railways at Secunderabad, it is seen that the petitioner was not present at the place of offence, Moulali railway station, where K. Kavita and 39 others resorted to a ‘rail roko’ on October 15, 2011… Until and unless KCR is physically present at the scene of offense, can there be a crime registered against him… Prima facie, initiation of criminal prosecution and registering case against him under various sections of IPC and PDPP Act is abuse of law”, he observed.

On the other hand, public prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao, informed the court that at the initial stage, the chargesheet was filed against all the 40 accused, who resorted to the rail roko agitation at the station; all of them were compounded except for A-15 KCR and A-16 Prof. Kodandaram. Both accused were shown as absconding by splitting the main CC no. 926/2013 and re-numbered as 393 of 2023.

The judge was hearing CRLP. no. 6741/2024 filed by KCR seeking to quash of proceedings in crime no. 432/2011 registered against him under the offences U/s. 147, 117, 151 r/w 149 IPC, Sec. 3 of PDPP Act, of Railway Act in 2011 (rail roko).

Court directs govt to inform delay in distribution of ‘Shadi Mubarak’, ‘Kalyana Lakshmi’ cheques

On Tuesday Justice Surepally Nanda directed Additional Advocate-General Imran Khan to get instructions from the government on the delay in distribution of the “Kalyana Lakshmi” and “Shadi Mubarak” cheques, pending disbursal to the beneficiaries, as they will expire by June 27, 2024.

The judge made it clear that if the cheques will expire by 27th this month, then orders will be issued directing the Revenue officials to arrange their distribution.

He was adjudicating the WP.15975/2024 filed by Padi Kaushik Reddy, MLA (BRS) from Huzurabad, aggrieved by action of Revenue Officials in not permitting him from distributing the cheques for Rs.1,00,116 to the beneficiaries in his constituency. The delay in distribution of cheques will deprive the beneficiaries as they will lapse by June 27, he contended.

Khan told the court that there will be no delay in distribution of the cheques; even assuming that they will expire by 27th of this month, he will give an undertaking that eligible beneficiaries will be issued cheques.

Pausing for a moment, Justice Nanda, after hearing Khan, observed “if at all the cheques expire by June 27, then the petitioner will be granted the relief as prayed for… further, why is the State delaying in distribution of cheques and depriving the eligible poor girls of the financial benefit”.

Hearing in the case was adjourned to June 26 for instructions.