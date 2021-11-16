He was working as TRS activist: Congress

Hyderabad: Reacting to reports of Siddipet Collector P Venkatrama Reddy resigning from the post to join the TRS party, former leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Mohd Ali Shabbir said on Monday that the Congress party's allegations were proved right as Reddy has been 'working as TRS agent since the beginning'.

Shabbir said the party had lodged a complaint with President Ramnath Kovind seeking action against the district collectors of Kamareddy and Siddipet, A Sharat and P Venkatrama Reddy respectively, after they touched the feet of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in full public view during the inauguration of collector's complexes on June 20.

"The President has reacted to my complaint and referred the matter to the Union Ministry of Personnel and also sought a report from Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. But the Centre and the Chief Secretary delayed action against Reddy and Sharat.