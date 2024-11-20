Health camp, awareness programme on diseases held

Mulugu: As per the instructions of collector T S Divakar and DMHO Dr Gopal Rao, a two-day health camp and awareness programme on diseases was conducted on Tuesday at Jangolapalli in Mulugu mandal under jurisdiction of the Rayanigudem PHC. Dr. Prasad, the PHC doctor, led the programme.

The health team was divided into 10 groups; they visited every household in the village, spreading awareness about dangers of superstitions like witchcraft and urging people to seek treatment at government hospitals as soon as health issues arise, rather than resorting to traditional practices.

During the visits, the health workers eliminated fears and provided guidance, encouraging people to seek medical help, instead of relying on superstitions. Those with fever or any other health issues were directed to the health camps for treatment. BP and sugar tests were conducted; water storage issues were identified.

The team interacted with village elders. It visited 540 houses; 212 received OPD services. Blood samples were collected from 45, while 145 underwent BP tests; 50 had diabetes tests. District medical health programme officers Doctors Pawan Kumar, Srikanth, in-charge mass media officer Sampath, district assistant malaria officer Durga Rao, who also reviewed the camp and house-to-house survey. Rayanigudem medical officer Dr Vaishali, Ayushman Health Mandir doctors Navya Rani, Doctors Nandakishore, Ravali, Navya, health extension officer Suresh Babu, supervisor Devender, Nirmala, Mary, Vasantha, Uma Rani, health workers Sujata, Nikita, and Urmila, lab technicians, and ASHA Workers were present.