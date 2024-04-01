Live
- CM Revanth rushes to Delhi, Cong to finalise last four MP candidates for Telangana
- April Fools’ Day 2024: History, significance and all you want to know
- Reservoirs were full under BRS rule, says Nama Nageswara Rao
- Cancellation of VIP break darshan on April 2
- ‘Tillu Square’ creates sensation in first weekend
- Man held for keeping wild boar as pet
- Excise policy case: CM Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today
- Adani Ports handles record 420 MMT cargo globally with impressive 24 pc growth
- Fatal Boat Capsizing In Brahmaputra River Amid Storm: Three Lives Lost
- Utkal Divas today: Odias proud of their State and its heritage
Just In
Health Min Damodar Raja inaugurates Pulse Heart Hospitals
Pulse Heart Hospitals, which has been providing special medical services at Road No. 4, Kukatpally Housing Board, Hyderabad for a long time, established its second branch in Miyapur.
Hyderabad: Pulse Heart Hospitals, which has been providing special medical services at Road No. 4, Kukatpally Housing Board, Hyderabad for a long time, established its second branch in Miyapur.
Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha inaugurated the Pulse Heart Super specialty hospital here on Sunday. The super specialty hospital is well known for providing treatment for heart diseases with state-of-the-art medical facilities.
The newly established hospitals have state-of-the-art cardiac Cath lab and advanced operation theatres with 100-bed facility. It has advanced critical care, general medicine, joint replacement, pulmonology, urology, gynaecology, dermatology, space surgery, gastroenterology and quaternary cardiac care facilities. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the State government's aim is to provide quality and affordable health services to every citizen of Telangana.
He reiterated his government's commitment to promote small and medium scale hospitals to improve the health status of the lower and middle class population.
Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, Finance and Planning department Special Principal Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, IG AV Ranganath, former member of Telangana State Public Service Commission Ch Vittaland film director B Sukumar were also present.