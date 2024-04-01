Health Min Damodar Raja inaugurates Pulse Heart Hospitals

Hyderabad: Pulse Heart Hospitals, which has been providing special medical services at Road No. 4, Kukatpally Housing Board, Hyderabad for a long time, established its second branch in Miyapur.

Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha inaugurated the Pulse Heart Super specialty hospital here on Sunday. The super specialty hospital is well known for providing treatment for heart diseases with state-of-the-art medical facilities.

The newly established hospitals have state-of-the-art cardiac Cath lab and advanced operation theatres with 100-bed facility. It has advanced critical care, general medicine, joint replacement, pulmonology, urology, gynaecology, dermatology, space surgery, gastroenterology and quaternary cardiac care facilities. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the State government's aim is to provide quality and affordable health services to every citizen of Telangana.

He reiterated his government's commitment to promote small and medium scale hospitals to improve the health status of the lower and middle class population.

Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, Finance and Planning department Special Principal Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, IG AV Ranganath, former member of Telangana State Public Service Commission Ch Vittaland film director B Sukumar were also present.