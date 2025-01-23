Health Minister lays foundation stone for 100-bed hospital

Mahabubnagar: Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, accompanied by local MLA G Madhusudan Reddy, laid the foundation stone for a 100-bed hospital in Devarakadra town, Mahabubnagar district on Wednesday. The hospital, which will be built at a cost of Rs 35 crores, is expected to be completed within a year and aims to improve healthcare services in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to enhancing public healthcare. He announced plans to establish trauma care centres every 30 km to provide immediate assistance to accident victims, with Devarakadra also set to receive a dedicated centre.

The Minister highlighted the recruitment of around 8,000 personnel in the health department over the past year to strengthen medical services. He stated that public hospitals are being equipped with comprehensive facilities, including medicines, surgical equipment, and diagnostic services, to ensure quality care for all.

He also revealed plans to introduce super-specialty medical services such as cardiology and nephrology at the Mahabubnagar General Hospital. Additionally, MRI services will soon be available, while dialysis services are being expanded with 18 new centers established in the past year. New dialysis centers, each equipped with ten machines, have been approved for Devarakadra and Makthal to address patient needs.

The Minister expressed the government’s resolve to act against malpractice in private hospitals, including illegal organ transplants. He assured the public that strict action would be taken against such violations to protect patient rights and safety. Addressing welfare initiatives, he stated that the government is committed to providing houses, ration cards, and social welfare schemes to all eligible beneficiaries.