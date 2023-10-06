Health Minister T Harish Rao launches ‘Ruthu Prema App’

Siddipet : Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday launched ‘Ruthu Prema App’, describing it as a stepping stone for women. Addressing the gathering he said Siddipet would be an example for the country in ‘Ruthu Prema’ programme. The programme has been completed in the Siddipet constituency with the aim of creating clean Siddipet.

Earlier he lit the traditional lamp along with MLC Raghotham Reddy, ZP chairperson Roja Sharma, Police Commissioner Shwetha, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, Municipal chairperson Manjula Rajamarsu, to mark inauguration of the app.

The minister said Rs.1.53 crore has been spent for providing mensual sheets to 53,000 women. ‘Free sewing training is being offered to 200 women under the auspices of Setwin. Nutrition kits are being provided free to 54 girl students with seven per cent iron deficiency. Laptops are being arranged for 100 SC gurukul poor students. Their number would be increased to 900’, Rao assured.

Garima Agarwal said ‘Ruthu Prema’ was launched in 2021 and awareness created in all municipal wards, 91 gram panchayats to benefit 1.33 lakh. As many as 53,067 women were given Ruthu Prema mensual sheets.

Among those present at the inauguration were people’s representatives, DPO Devaki, BC corporation ED Saroja, Setwin representative Ameena.