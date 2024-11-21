Health tips to steer clear of seasonal influenza

Hyderabad: IN response to the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast of dry weather and reporting of low environmental (15 degree centigrade temperature in some districts that may lead to the spread of acute respiratory infections such as seasonal flu/influenza), the State Health Department has issued a list of precautionary measures on seasonal flu.

Public Health and Family Welfare Director Dr B Ravinder Nayak stated that to guard against these diseases, people must follow a few tips to stay healthy. Seasonal influenza (flu) is an acute respiratory contagious infection caused by influenza viruses. It is common in all parts of the world. Most people recover without treatment. Symptoms of influenza include acute onset of fever, cough, sore throat, body aches and fatigue.

Influenza spreads easily between people when they cough or sneeze. People with the seasonal flu should rest at home and drink plenty of liquids. Most people recover on their own within a week. During any health emergency, call 108 ambulance service. Warning signs including high fever, difficulty in breathing, blue colour of skin or lips, blood in sputum. Patients should consult doctor immediately at the nearest government health facility without any delay. To guard against, here are few tips to stay healthy.

Stretching on a few dos and don’ts, the director said to drink and carry filtered or boiled water from home, bottled water when outside and wash hands frequently, especially before and after meals, and after visiting the washroom. Avoid crowded places; stay more than an arm’s length from persons afflicted with flu. Stay away from public places if you have fever, cough and sneezing. As part of precautionary measures, the government has made elaborate arrangements by providing special beds and essential medicines at all the public health facilities, he added.