Heat Wave Conditions in Telangana till June 21

Highlights
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that heatwave conditions are very likely to continue in some pockets of Telangana for next two days.
The IMD also predicted that light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over East Rajasthan on Monday while isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 20 and isolated heavy rainfall on June 21.
Meanwhile, the Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral, Northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, some more parts of Bihar and remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on Monday.
