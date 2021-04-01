Heatwave in Telangana begins today

Heatwave in Telangana: The heatwave that was to begin in Telangana from Wednesday has been delayed by a day. According to IMD, the temperatures will see a rise by about two to three degrees higher than normal from Thursday.



IMD officials said that the temperatures will hover around 41 to 43 degrees in most parts of Telangana particularly between 12 noon and 3 pm.

The districts where temperatures will be high are: Adilabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Warangal, Komarambheem-Asifabad, Peddapally, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalapalle, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mulugu, Narayanapet and Hyderabad.

Talking to The Hans India, IMD Hyderabad Head Scientist K Nagaratna on Wednesday said that the reason for the heat-wave conditions were because of northerly winds prevailing over Telangana state.

Because of these conditions, Telangana is likely to have heat-wave like conditions. Nagaratna said that the heatwave was common during the summer season every year during the months of April and May but this time the heatwave was quiet early in the month of March. She said that the temperature recorded in Bhadrachalam was 42.4 degree Celsius on Wednesday. In state capital Hyderabad the temperature recorded was 39.9 degree Celsius.

The officials have asked people to take precautions and not venture out between 12 noon to 3 pm and also increase the intake of liquid diet to avoid dehydration.