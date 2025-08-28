Heavy Downpour in Mahabubnagar Disrupts Traffic; Police Act Swiftly to Clear Road at Midnight

Mahabubnagar: A heavy downpour at midnight caused major disruption to traffic near Mayuri Park in Mahabubnagar after roadside trees fell across the road at midnight on Thursday. The incident left commuters stranded and created traffic congestion in the area.

Upon receiving distress calls from travelers, District Superintendent of Police (SP) D. Janaki, immediately directed the police headquarters to dispatch a rapid response team. Acting on her instructions, AR personnel were rushed to the spot to restore normalcy.

PSI Mahender Reddy, ARHC Gopinath, and ARPC staff reached the location and swiftly cleared the fallen trees using axes. Their timely action ensured that the road was reopened and traffic movement was restored without further delay.

SP D. Janaki appreciated the prompt efforts of the police personnel, emphasizing that the district police would remain vigilant and responsive at all times to ensure the safety and convenience of the public.