Live
- Rajat Patidar Scores Quick 125 in Duleep Trophy 2025 Quarterfinal Against North East Zone
- iPhone 17 Series Launch on September 9: Models, Features, Colours & Camera Leaks
- FIH confirms, Pakistan men's team to make Pro League debut in 2025-26 season
- Flood fury: Army deploys helicopters to evacuate people; 1,211 evacuated
- Karan Johar on Filmfare Awards returning to Gujarat: 'The experience was so embracing & emotional'
- Eco-Friendly Ganpati Visarjan 2025: How Green Idols Return to Nature After Immersion
- Andhra Pradesh CM Reviews Family Benefit Monitoring System
- Karnataka to roll out Digital Water Stack for scientific water resource management
- Tanikella Bharani releases ‘Hara Hara Shankara’ song from ‘Mutton Soup’
- Flood fury: Army deploys helicopters to evacuate people; 1,211 evacuated
Heavy Downpour in Mahabubnagar Disrupts Traffic; Police Act Swiftly to Clear Road at Midnight
Mahabubnagar: A heavy downpour at midnight caused major disruption to traffic near Mayuri Park in Mahabubnagar after roadside trees fell across the...
Mahabubnagar: A heavy downpour at midnight caused major disruption to traffic near Mayuri Park in Mahabubnagar after roadside trees fell across the road at midnight on Thursday. The incident left commuters stranded and created traffic congestion in the area.
Upon receiving distress calls from travelers, District Superintendent of Police (SP) D. Janaki, immediately directed the police headquarters to dispatch a rapid response team. Acting on her instructions, AR personnel were rushed to the spot to restore normalcy.
PSI Mahender Reddy, ARHC Gopinath, and ARPC staff reached the location and swiftly cleared the fallen trees using axes. Their timely action ensured that the road was reopened and traffic movement was restored without further delay.
SP D. Janaki appreciated the prompt efforts of the police personnel, emphasizing that the district police would remain vigilant and responsive at all times to ensure the safety and convenience of the public.