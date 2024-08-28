Live
Heavy Inflow of Water into Srisailam Reservoir, Radial Crest Gates Raised Again
Srisailam: The Srisailam reservoir is receiving a large amount of floodwater, leading officials to raise the radial crest gates for the second time this year. On Monday, two gates were lifted by 10 feet to release the excess water downstream into the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir.
Currently, the inflow into the Srisailam reservoir is 2,13,624 cusecs, while the outflow is 1,22,876 cusecs. The release of water is necessary to manage the rising water levels due to heavy rains in the region.
The released water will help keep the reservoir at safe levels and provide water for irrigation and drinking needs in downstream areas, including the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir.
Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation and adjusting the gates as needed to ensure safety. People living in downstream areas are advised to stay alert and follow any updates from local officials.