Heavy Inflows at PJP Dam Prompt Gate Operations; Reservoir Nearing Full Capacity

Gadwal: The Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) on the Krishna River is currently witnessing significant inflows, prompting the authorities to open the spillway gates to manage the rising water levels. As of 9:00 AM today, the water level at the dam stands at 317.370 meters (1,041.240 feet), marginally below the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of 318.516 meters.

Reservoir Status:

Gross Storage Capacity: 7.407 TMC

Live Storage Capacity: 3.700 TMC

FRL / Gross Capacity: 318.516 meters / 9.657 TMC

The inflow into the reservoir has been recorded at a substantial 1,45,000 cusecs, primarily due to upstream rainfall and river contributions. To balance the rising levels and avoid spillage beyond safe limits, the authorities have released 1,17,048 cusecs through the 12 spillway gates.

Power Generation and Evaporation:

The hydroelectric power house at PJP has been actively generating electricity, with 26,939 cusecs diverted for power production. Meanwhile, 43 cusecs have been accounted for evaporation losses, a routine impact during high-temperature days.

Irrigation and Lift Schemes:

Water releases have also been directed toward various irrigation and lift irrigation schemes:

Nettampadu Lift: 750 cusecs

Koilsagar Lift: 315 cusecs

Bhima Lift-I & II: No drawals reported

Left Main Canal (LMC): 1,030 cusecs

Right Main Canal (RMC): 600 cusecs

Including RDS Link Canal: 150 cusecs

Parallel Canal: 800 cusecs

Other Drawals: Nil

Total Outflow:

The cumulative outflow from the dam stands at 1,47,525 cusecs, balancing inflows while supporting irrigation and power requirements across the region.

Monitoring & Precautionary Measures:

Irrigation department officials continue to monitor the situation closely. With further rainfall forecasted in the upstream catchment areas, the dam's operations are being managed vigilantly. Farmers and residents downstream are advised to stay informed and follow updates from local authorities, especially in low-lying areas along the Krishna River.

The PJP remains a vital lifeline for power generation, irrigation, and drinking water needs in the region. With efficient dam management in place, the project continues to serve its multipurpose objectives without compromising safety.