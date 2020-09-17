Heavy inflows to Pulichintala project 

Chintalapalem (Suryapet): Flood inflow to Pulichintala project was increased tremendously with the discharge of water from both Nagarjuna Sagar and Musi projects.

The officials of Pulichintala project releasing flood water to downstream. As per the official sources, the project inflow on Thursday was increased to 3,04,632 cusecs and the officials were releasing 2,89,632 cusecs to downstream by lifting project's 12 gates to a height of 3 meters. Meanwhile, 15,000 cusecs were being released to downstream through powerhouse.

Present water level in the reservoir of Pulichitala project is 44.23 TMC at 174.01 feet against full reservoir level 175 TMC at 175 feet.

About 65 MW power is being produced by running three units of the powerhouse.

Meanwhile, flood flow to Nagarjuna Sagar project is continuing from upper stream. NSP officials releasing 2, 76, 834 cusecs to downstream by lifting 16 crest gates of the dam to 10 feet, whereas inflows to Sagar reservoir is same that of outflows. Present water level in Sagar reservoir was 309.95 feet at 589.30 feet against 312.04 feet at 590 feet.