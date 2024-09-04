Live
- Bengal Minister at ED office in school job case
- CM Shinde asks administration to step up relief works in rain-hit Marathwada and Vidarbha
- There is time and procedure for govt to act: Kerala MLA on charges against ADGP
- Union Cabinet Approves 730 New Private FM Radio Channels in 234 Cities
- HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Warns Against Extortion in the Name of 'HYDRA'
- PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Sultan of Brunei, later departs for Singapore
- Sonu Sood Provides Email ID for Direct Help to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- Instagram Now Lets Public Comments on Stories: How It Works
- iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max: Expected Battery and Fast Charging Upgrades
- ‘The Buckingham Murders’ Trailer: Kareena Kapoor Takes on a Complex Detective Role
Just In
Heavy rain alert for northern Telangana
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for districts in northern Telangana for Wednesday, as the flood-hit parts of the state are yet to recover from the havoc caused four days ago.
Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for districts in northern Telangana for Wednesday, as the flood-hit parts of the state are yet to recover from the havoc caused four days ago.
Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, IMD said. A yellow alert has been issued for these districts of Telangana.
Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 KMPH) very likely to occur at isolated places in districts Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad of Telangana, the IMD said.
Meanwhile, a few districts experienced heavy rains on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Siddipet, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapalli, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Medchal Malkajgiri received heavy rains.
Koheda in Siddipet district received the maximum rainfall of 22.3 centimetres while Abullapur in Nirmal district recorded 19.8 centimetres rainfall. Tondukuru in Nizamabad and Akenapalli in Peddapalli district recorded 16.2 and 12.7 cm rainfall respectively.
Khammam and Mahabubabad districts, which were badly affected by heavy rains and floods on Saturday and Sunday, were also receiving rains on Wednesday.
Rains continued in the united Nalgonda district, which also bore the brunt of the floods.
The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad on Wednesday. It has forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers at times intense spells accompanied with gusty winds upto 30-40 kmph.
Water pooling on roads and low-lying areas and wet and slippery roads are the expected impact in the city.
The met department has suggested restricted movement. Necessary advisory may be issued by the Municipal Corporation for displaying the warnings, it said.